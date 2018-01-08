Your Sweater Dress…a Winter Delight

There’s nothing quite as comfy as a sweater dress in wintertime. The problem however is that an online search for sweater dresses brought up images of young, very thin women wearing tight, skimpy or clingy sweater dresses and that wasn’t going to work for me with my older mature figure.

Luckily, Jennifer at A Well Styled Life came to the rescue for help in finding a non-clingy look that was still stylish for the mature woman. The success of a sweater dress for women over 50 involves fit, silhouette and fabric. Clingy is seldom flattering so A-line or straight shifts are more likely to be flattering. Thin knits tend to show our lumps and bumps so look for fabric with some weight to it.

Case in point. Jennifer bought this cowneck flare sweater dress from Loft on sale and it has lots of potential. The fabric is soft and warm with stretch built in so it doesn’t bag out. She wore it all day and loved how comfortable it was. Also shown is a removable cowl sweater dress which has even more styling options for a night or day look.

The sweater dress is also a favorite with crossdressers as both Stana from Femulate and Teri Lynn (one of our Sister House authors) demonstrate below.

Different Ways To Wear the Sweater Dress

1. Pair a Sweater Dress With Boots

Boots and sweater dresses go hand in hand to give you that relaxed, classy look. Tall boots are classic and elegant. Ankle booties are a little edgier and modern. Boots with a stacked heel complement earthy knits by adding balance. Suede boots look fab!

2. Belt It

Some knits are loose or rather chunky and hide your waist, so here’s an idea: try cinching in your knit dress with a beautiful belt. The chunkier the knit, the more substantial and wider you can go with the belt. Wear it around your waist or wear a wider belt loosely just at your waist on an angle towards one hip.

Add a scarf for visual interest (and warmth on those really cold days!), a pair of boots and a bag, and you’re done. The thing I love about all of these pieces is how neutral they are. They look great with this sweater dress, but they’ll go with everything else in your wardrobe.

3. Wear a Sweater Dress with Leggings

Have you ever come across a sweater dress that you wanted to buy, but you thought it was too short? Instead of passing it up, all you need to do is add a pair of black leggings to your outfit. Leggings turn your sweater dress into a long top creating a look that is hip and modern.

4. Use a Slip Extender

Let a different fabric, like lace or denim, peek out from underneath.

5. Dress it Up

The finer the knit, the more formal the sweater dress and the easier it is to dress it up. This sleek and sophisticated midi-length sweater dress is already on the road to dressy. Add heels, silver jewelry, and a ladylike clutch, and you’re ready for a special evening out.

I particularly enjoyed this video because of the many stylish innovations

Finally, check out this Pinterest page on Sweater Dress looks or start your own Lookbook with the many choices below. There’s a look for every size girl and every personality. I hope you find yours.

