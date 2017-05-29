Transgender Legal Defense & Education Fund Honors Gov. Cuomo

Transgender Legal Set to Honor New York Governor Andrew Cuomo at 12th Annual Freedom Awards

Hosted by Transgender Trailblazer Janet Mock

Thursday, June 8, 6:30 to 8:30 PM

Manhattan Penthouse, 80 Fifth Ave. (at 14th Street)

New York, NY– Transgender Legal Defense & Education Fund will honor New York Governor Andrew Cuomo at its 12th annual Freedom Awards. The event is set for Thursday, June 8 from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. at Manhattan Penthouse. The Freedom Awards is TLDEF’s signature cocktail event that brings together 300 guests to celebrate the transgender community, and to support Transgender Legal’s nationwide impact litigation, name change project and community education initiative.

In 2015, Governor Cuomo became the first executive in the country to introduce regulations through New York state’s Human Rights Law that unequivocally ban harassment and discrimination against transgender people. Governor Cuomo’s record includes passing marriage equality in New York, strong gun safety laws, a 30% increase to funding for education, and laws to raise the minimum wage. TLDEF joins all trans New Yorkers in honoring these achievements and thanks the Governor for using his executive authority to ensure that trans people have the same civil rights as all New Yorkers.

Freedom Awards Host Janet Mock is a writer, TV host, and advocate whose work has appeared in The New York Times, Marie Claire, and The Advocate. In 2014, she released the bestselling memoir, Redefining Realness, her inspiring story of growing up as a transgender girl. Her latest book, Surpassing Certainty: What My Twenties Taught Me, will be released on June 13. Freedom Awards sponsors and early registrants will receive an advance copy of the book.

The 12th Annual Freedom Awards will also honor the law firms of Cleary Gottlieb and BakerHostetler for their immense support of TLDEF’s transgender advocacy programs.

Reduced ticket prices are available for individuals under 30, as well as government and nonprofit employees.

