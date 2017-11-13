Trans News from the world of entertainment: Trans Media Arts

Hi all! Welcome to the November Holiday Season! Christmas and Thanksgiving are coming. Gotta be good for Santa. I hope everyone is well. Get ready to gobble up some tasty trans news.



Amazon Studios is looking into claims by a transgender former assistant to Jeffrey Tambor, implying that the Transparent star sexually harassed her. Tambor, an Emmy, Golden Globe and SAG Awards winner, has called the allegations “baseless” and the product of a disgruntled former employee. “I am aware that a former disgruntled assistant of mine has made a private post implying that I had acted in an improper manner toward her,” Tambor, stated. He continued, “I adamantly and vehemently reject and deny any and all implication and allegation that I have ever engaged in any improper behavior toward this person or any other person I have ever worked with,” said Tambor, who plays Maura Pfefferman, a transgender parent on the acclaimed Amazon Studios show.



“Transgender’ is a myth. Gender is not fluid; it’s ordained by God,” says douchebag and TV “star” Derick Dillweed. . .er Dillard. He was knocking Jazz Jennings and misgendering her lately also. Dick. . .Darn, I mean Derick says that TV teenage trans star Jazz is being taken advantage of. “I pity Jazz 4 those who take advantage of him in order 2 promote their agenda, including the parents who allow these kinds of decisions 2 be made by a child. It’s sad that ppl would use a juvenile this way.” Dillard wrote on Thursday, continuing to refer to Jennings by male pronounces — which he came under fire for back in August. “Again, nothing about him, just unfortunate what’s on tv these days.” This Derick guy is a real piece of work. [Editor’s Note: We have given him a TWIT Award in today’s TWIT.]

Transgender actress Jen Richards (I am Cait) is upset at the fallout over comedian Louis C.K.’s sexual behavior. Louis, doing his dirty business, and the subsequent cancellation of a show he was producing caused Jen to lose a groundbreaking role. C.K. admitted to masturbating in front of women or over the phone. Richards posted, “I guess I can say this now: I was one of the stars of The Cops. There was going to be an animated trans character, voiced by a trans actress, on network television. The consequences of these actions go far,” she wrote. Tisk,Tisk Louis C.K.

TV show creator Ryan Murphy is once again breaking new ground and pushing the envelope of television. Murphy and FX have announced that, after a six-month casting process, they have assembled the largest transgender cast of series regulars ever for his new show Pose. The series, set in the 1980s and created by Murphy, Brad Falchuk (American Horror Story), and Steven Canals, will focus on New York City and its various social scenes, from the wealthy elite to the ball culture.

There is a new Drag Superhero called Kickass Drag Queen, an Instagram comic about drag queens with superpowers. The series sprang from the mind of Bob the Drag Queen, a.k.a. Caldwell Tidicue. The winner of the eighth season of RuPaul’s Drag Race is known for her over-the-top camp and modern wittiness. Bob put her heart and soul into the comic and added in some sass and pizzazz as we expect from drag queens. Maybe it’s the hero the world needs in these tough times.

Finally, here is a list of Billboard’s top 25 songs about gender identity. While there are the usual suspects like Lola and Take a Walk on the Wild Side, there are also deeper and maybe forgotten cuts that are very interesting to hear now that gender identity has reached new heights in the news and in society. Check out this great list.

Happy Thanksgiving everyone! See you in December!

