Trans Media Arts — Music, TV, Film

It’s that season again! Scary ghouls, shady characters, slimey monsters and dark villains . . . but enough about politicians, Halloween is coming!! Muuuuuahahahahahahaaaaaa!! This month’s TMA is SCARY good. Read up, my little goblins!

NUDE ALERT! Trans actress Alexandra Billings went full-frontal nude for the new season of Transparent. The actress is best known for her role as Davina in the Amazon series Transparent, the best friend of the show’s main character Maura. Transparent’s fourth season will further delve into the lives of its lead characters. In it, the writers and cast will make history by portraying the first-ever nude scene of a transperson on television, of Davina in bed with her boyfriend. “Jill [Soloway, the creator of Transparent] is changing the face of television,” Billings said. “First, television has never seen a trans person, certainly with the age I am and with the body that I have, naked on television. In the second episode of the season, “Groin Anomaly,” Davina is lying naked, face-down on her bed, getting massaged by her boyfriend. When he tweaks her back, she rolls over, exposing her breasts and, for the first time for a transgender actress on television, her penis. Transparent’s fourth season premiered on Amazon on Sept. 24.

Tom Petty was not known for his politics. He was known for great music that touched so many lives. Sadly he passed away recently but before he left us suddenly, he made a subtle, but powerful salute to transgender people. Amidst the post-mortem tributes, the legendary rocker’s subtle gesture in support of the transgender community is once again coming to light. As Petty and the Heartbreakers performed their 1976 classic, American Girl, in cities across the country on their 40th anniversary tour this summer, an image of transgender actress Alexis Arquette appeared on a screen behind them as part of a montage.

Yes, there are trans people in Pakistan. Although the video Madam is fictional, it features two real-life Pakistani transgender women, Lucky Khan and Nirmal Chaudry. And it sheds light on the reality that transgender people in the country face. Many trans people, especially in Pakistan and other Muslim countries, are shunned by family, educators and employers. Some must turn to dancing, begging and prostitution for work. Recently, a task force submitted two bills before the parliament which would expand protections for transgender Pakistanis. And last month, Pakistan issued its first gender-neutral passport. Let’s hope that things can continue to improve.

Brazil has always been a hotbed of transgender activity. Entertainment, as we know, can change minds. Soap operas are popular in Brazil and are attempting to shine a positive light on the trans community. Edge of Desire, is a popular prime-time soap opera chronicling the transition of a transgender man. The hit show, which draws about 50 million viewers per night, has also struck a broader chord in Brazil. Gay and transgender issues have become more prominent in the country. Bathroom access and ID rights for trans folks are two issues being fought for recently.

Relationships, community, family, and faith are in the spotlight in Shade: Queens of NYC, a docu-follow-musical-reality show that explores what happens to New York’s fiercest, funniest drag queens as they vie for fame, fortune, and love. Shade: Queens of NYC reveals a side of drag life beyond the usual glam, glitz, and next-level lip syncing, instead focusing on what happens to our queens when the wigs come off. The cast of queens includes: Justin Nako/Chelsea Piers, Chris Yoon/Jasmine Rice LaBeija, William Bailey/Jada Valenciaga, Nathan McManus/Holly Box-Springs, Kristian Seeber/Tina Burner, Marti Gould Cummings/Marti Gould Cummings, Daniel Kelley/Paige Turner, and Jesse Havea/Brita Filter.Shade: Queens of NYC premieres Thursday, October 5 @ 10:30 p.m.

That’s all Folks!! Remember, Fall/Holiday movie season is starting to ramp up. The big ones are coming! Oscar, Oscar! Don’t forget to not take any Halloween candy from strangers . . . like . . . we . . . did . . . when I was a kid. Oh, well. I will see you all in November.

