Trans Media Arts

Hi everyone! I hope everyone had a great Pride month. The festivities are winding down just as summer is heating up. We just went through a sizzler of a week here in the West last week. As summer gets rolling in your neck of the woods, it’s a good time to come in from a hot summer day and watch some good transgender entertainment. There are lots of good things happening.

Another cis actor playing a trans role, another firestorm of anger directed at the filmmakers and actor. This time, it’s the film Anything starring Matt Bomer and John Carroll Lynch. Bomer plays Freda, a trans sex worker (sigh…) who falls in love with lovable schlub Early, who recently lost his wife in a tragic car accident. Mark Ruffalo (Avengers) executive produced the film. A clip of the film was released recently and Twitter exploded. Trans women are already panning the film for Bomer’s portrayal. Matt Bomer doesn’t make the world’s worst woman, but he is still a cis man playing a trans part. Missing is the softness and experience of a veteran trans woman that a cis man cannot possibly gain and learn in a couple of months of “practice.” The film is already behind the 8-ball, but critical acclaim may be forthcoming. It will be interesting to see how the film will be received. Here’s the clip.

Speaking of cis actors playing trans characters, a new short written by Jen Richards (I am Cait) explains why Hollywood needs more Trans actors. In the wake of Jared Leto, Eddie Redmayne and now Matt Bomer playing trans women, a video presented by ScreenCrush and GLAAD highlights nine trans actors sharing their open letter to Hollywood, pointing out the tired clichés that they’d like to never see again and their hopes for the types of roles they’d like to play.

The Switch: Work, Love, Mortal Danger is a comedy TV show that features trans actors in a zany, lighthearted office setting. The Canadian series follows Sü, played by D.C. native Nyla Rose, as she loses her job for coming out as transgender. Sü moves in with her ex Chris (Amy Fox), an oil lobbyist assassin with a good heart and a messy apartment. Her neighbor, Detective Sandra McKay (Andrea Menard), is a cis-gender woman and a lesbian who is the guardian of Zoey, a feisty, transgender genderqueer. Sü is forced to accept a job in data entry and placed in the “trans corner” of the office with her transgender co-worker, Phil (Chance Kingsmyth). Rose says The Switch stands out from other transgender shows or films because it puts comedy at the forefront of its message. The show has wrapped up its first season and is available on the major platforms for TV streaming. A second season is up in the air at this point.

In case you haven’t heard, Orange is the New Black with our own Laverne Cox, is back. The Netflix series is now in its 5th season. How time flies. All is not well in Litchfield prison and the inmates are restless and stage a revolt to protest harsh conditions. Here is the trailer for the explosive season 5.

RuPaul is getting his star on the Hollywood Walk of fame along with 33 other icons in entertainment. RuPaul got his break hosting the RuPaul Show on VH1 in the ’90s and did 100 episodes. In 2008 RuPaul’s Drag Race debuted and shot his stardom into the stratosphere much to the chagrin of some. Drag performance has never been the same since.

That’s All Folks! Have a great July and enjoy those big summer movies. Be careful with those fireworks and hot grills and save a hot dog for me! Ok, now I am hungry. . . .

