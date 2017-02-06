Trans Media Arts

February, the month of love and the month of the Super Bowl. Valentines are being prepared. Rose prices are jacked up as we speak and Tom Brady is busy grooming himself and powdering his nose for his closeup he most likely wins..yet.. another… Super….Bowl. Oh Sorry! I dozed off for a second there. For those who want a break from those commercial entities, I present to you a few stories about our plight in the entertainment world.

The first transgender model from the faraway country of Nepal made her debut on the runway in India. Anjali Lama hopes to inspire other victims of gender identity discrimination across conservative South Asia. “Growing up in Nepal as a transgender was extremely difficult,” she says. One can only imagine the difficulties the 32 year old must have had. She has walked the catwalk at Lakmé Fashion Week in Mumbai, India’s premier fashion show. “In South Asian countries people still aren’t that accepting, they treat it like an illness. The public looks at you differently and treats you in a different manner. One has to stay strong and reach out for their dreams.” Anjali underwent partial sex reassignment surgery in 2009 and her interest in modeling was piqued the following year when she was pictured on the front cover of a magazine featuring an article about transgender people. She has tried for years to work in modeling, but kept getting turned down due to her identity. But, times are a-changing, even in sleepy Nepal.

A new book written by a parent of a transgender child, Writer Laurie Frankel, called This is How It Always Is, is coming to the bookshelves near you . . . or Amazon. At age 6, Laurie’s little boy wanted to put on a dress for the first time. She allowed it, thinking that it was just a kid phase. Well, it stuck. And so began the adventures in transgender parenting. On her tough decision to let her son be her daughter she says, “I think that putting all of your faith in the decision-making powers of your small children is probably not the best way forward for anyone. In the book what happens is that they feel their way through, and I think that that’s what all of us do in parenting in general.” One can only imagine how hard it is to endure the scrutiny of other parents and the fear that their child will be ostracized and possibly harmed. “Sometimes I feel like letting my kid out of the house every morning is the hardest thing I do all day. And, again, I think that’s the hallmark of parenting: No one out there in the world is ever going to love my kid or get my kid as much as I will, and yet I gotta let her go every day anyway,” says Laurie.

A transgender woman, Carina Magyar, also a comedian, is documenting all of her trips to the restroom. It started off as comic fodder, but it quickly turned into a quest to show the Texas legislature that trans people just do their business and move on in the restroom. People, for the most part, are fine with trans people in the restroom that matches their gender identity. Every time she enters and exits a public restroom, she enters it into a log. Whether it’s a Chick-fil-A, or a Target or a gym, she enters what happened.

That awful movie (Re)Assignment or The Assignment, debuted its official trailer at the Toronto Film Festival. The movie continues to be a problem for the community with its theme of gender reassignment as a sick punishment for a hitman. All we can hope is that the movie tanks like Stonewall did for Roland Emmerich. The movie already has a “Rotten” 22% rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

This Is What TRANS Feels Like, a transgender themed art exhibit is showing through Feb. 14 at The Wrong Brain Art Collective in Dover, NH. The exhibit features works by local artists about what it means to be transgender and the experiences transgender men and women face. The exhibit is a mixed media event including poetry.

Huge news for Against Me! featuring trans lead singer Laura Jane Grace. They are going to be on tour opening for the legendary Green Day, who hail from Berkeley California, just 30 miles from me! Tour dates can be found on their website.

That’s all for now folks! See ya next time.

