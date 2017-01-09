Trans Media Arts

Happy New Year Everyone! Lets make this a good year, okay? Hopefully everyone has recovered from the holidays even if a few extra pounds remain. The weather in the U.S. has been a little on the harsh side lately. It’s been cool and raining cats and dogs out here in Cali. So put on your favorite sweater, make some coffee or hot cocoa and sit right back and read about (and watch) the latest happenings in the transgender world.

National Geographic is fully embracing The Gender Revolution going on in the world today. This is to the delight of many and the disgust of a few. In a new Special Issue on newsstands, 9 year old Avery Jackson is featured on the cover touting “The Gender Revolution.” A new video recorded for National Geographic captures the process of a teenager, Emmie Smith, undergoing gender surgery. According to NatGeo, (There is a) “profound discussion going on right now about gender. Our January issue focuses mostly on young people and how gender roles play out around the world. For one of our stories, which we also turned into a series of videos, we went to eight countries and shot portraits of 80 nine-year-olds, who talked to us in brave and honest ways about how gender influenced their lives.”

Growing Up Coy is a brand new film about a familiar and brave little trans girl, Coy Mathis. It centers around two young parents fighting for the rights of their 6-year-old transgender daughter to use the girls’ bathroom at her public elementary school in Colorado. The highly publicized 2013 landmark case made headlines across the country after it set the first legal precedent of it’s kind in favor of gender identity determining which bathroom people use. Now of course, many other states and the federal government find themselves weighing in with their own laws, policies, and guidelines around this issue. Kansas had it’s own bathroom bills considered last year and the conservative state continues to to be a hotbed for anti-LGBT legislation along with North Carolina, Texas, and many others. Still Point Pictures’ Growing Up Coy is currently available on iTunes and Netflix. The film is also raising funds to continue a community impact tour across the U.S. in spring 2017.

Two local transgender law enforcement officers — one a Seattle police officer and the other a King County sheriff’s deputy — are the subjects of a documentary on HBO. “VICE News Tonight” correspondent Caroline Modarressy-Tehrani interviewed Officer Tori Newburn and sheriff’s Deputy Jamie Deer for the program. Newburn is the first openly transgender officer on Seattle’s force. Trans Law Enforcement premiered Thursday on “VICE News Tonight.” It is available on HBO Go, HBO Now and HBO On Demand.

Transgender actress and activist Jen Richards is bound for Nashville. Richards, of Her Story and I Am Cait, has joined the country music drama in a recurring role for season five. She will play Allyson Del Lago, a tough but understanding physical therapist who helps one of the series’ main characters through one of their most difficult challenges. Richards’ casting marks the first transgender character on CMT and the first out transgender actor on the network. CMT, along with Hulu, resurrected Nashville in June one month after it was canceled by ABC after four seasons

British singer Ray BLK released the music video for her new song Chill Out, and it is stunning. They are part of Jamaica’s LGBT community, specifically a group called the Gully Queens, who openly express their identities in one of the most anti-LGBT countries in the world. Facing hostility from all sides, they are often homeless, exiled, and abused. However, their story has begun to surface in international LGBT rights organizations, through numerous news articles and even documentaries.

I found this touching and wonderfully shot short film/music video in my research for this article. I just had to include it because I think it is just so well done. It shows that dysphoria can affect children as much as, or more so then adults. The song is called Annabel by the artist Goldfrapp.

Remember folks in the the words of FDR, “…We have only just begun to fight.”

