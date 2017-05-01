Tranny Queer, Queers in Church

I often wonder what people would do if they knew that this was it. Your life, right here and now, is likely all there is to it. The past is a memory, but the past is also gone. The future is an unknown Dust Bowl. It’s easy to get to this place even if you are a religious individual.

Religion has its nefarious ways of hooking you into believing that the past and the future are far more than invisible lines. But it’s easy to acknowledge the here and now even if you do believe in all of that could come after. Heaven or Hell as a place would come later. Reincarnation, the funniest one of them all, will come later and you won’t even know it. Which brings us back to now.

Here we are, queer as queer can be, and we’re still so worried about making decisions of self. What if God wasn’t watching over your shoulder? What if you weren’t going anywhere after your death? What if you weren’t building up karma like some geeky philatelist collecting little pieces of paper with glue on the back of them? What if this very moment was all that you had?

I wonder if some people would transition all the way if they didn’t have God, karma, and peer pressure hanging over their heads. What would you do? Would you finally change your name? Would you finally get that tattoo over half of your body like you always wanted? Would you walk up to that super furiously hot human and tell them of your lust? Would you get punched in the face?

There are so many things people would do if they weren’t working on the invisible future or attempting to correct the deadly past. The past to me is best described in Steven King’s The Langoliers. It’s this dead zone that fades fast. It loses vibration, smell, and light as the current moment etches forward. It’s this electrocardiogram of time. It was there but it wasn’t there unless you knew it was there.

So, why are you so worried about it?

We are on a personal flesh-covered rocket moving swiftly into the future one click at a time. It all mixes together like the soup I described in the last chapter, “Queers and Steers.” We are collectively building our future by building life on top of other life until it leads to a place no one seems to know.

The big picture remains as one life after another we advance forward into the next set. This Universe’s experiments shouldn’t keep you from being you and the fear should rarely hold you back. If you think God is the keeper of your morality then you are probably holding yourself down for all of the wrong reasons.

For it is the man, woman, and thing with morality but without God who is truly moral. If you can do the right thing (and figure out what that right thing is) without books, guides, and guilt, then you may be really living.

To be continued …

