Tranny Queer: Gay Serial Killers — First Kisses

I have always looked at parents with gay children and am baffled at their usual denial. There are still so many parents out there who freak out over their child being gay, genderqueer, transgender, or an otherkin toaster oven from the planet Raptar. It was silly when my mother freaked out. It was silly when other families disowned friends of mine. It is still silly today.

We have yet another case of the building being on fire but the parents are far too concerned that the picture frame on the flaming wall is crooked.

Has anyone noticed how many famous serial killers were gay? The more I look into it the more I always see this deviously gay side to so many of the twisted killers in our history. John Wayne Gacy, Jeffrey Dahmer, Aileen Wuornos, and Alexander Bychkov to name a few of the more interesting ones. Some of the gay serial killers killed to hide the fact that they were gay. Others seemed to be consumed by it. Literally, they ate their gay lovers. Sometimes they killed and buried the men whom refused their sexual advances.

I know what you’re thinking! There are thousands of straight serial killers out there with the same game in mind. And you’re probably right. Which means it’s just as prevalent in the straight world as it is in the gay world. When I stop to think about it, it actually is!

Look how deranged our upbringings make us! Straight or gay, the well has been poisoned with people who are romantically and sexually inept thanks to Mom and Dad. (Yes, this Halloween Month we’re blaming all Moms and Dads.) Their ridiculous and uncomfortable ideas of how to broach the subject of sexuality, sex, and gender can really mess with a kid!

It’s true that most people are spared from being so deranged they have to turn to cannibalism to get into the mood. But let’s think about this seriously. How many people do you know with romantic or sexual issues? I’d go out on a limb and say most of them!

We grow up in these echo chambers where we’re too shy to ask someone to the dance. I’m still embarrassed when I think of my first kiss. It took ages to get there and the peer pressure was ridiculous. Compare that to when we grow up to do some pretty dirty stuff with other consenting adults and it seems pretty silly how nuts we got over a single kiss.

Most people born in the previous century gleaned a large part of their sexual information from a book. If you were unlucky enough you may have had an even worse conversation with a parent. If you were really unlucky you were told that sex was saved for marriage and it served no other purpose than to have children. Here, have some blue balls!

What’s the point? What are we talking about this Halloween in my nearly completed series called Tranny Queer? This Halloween I’m giving the gift of advice to new parents out there. I’m giving fabulous parental advice from a non-parent, which is always the advice they really love to hear.

Teach your children factually and clearly whenever you teach them anything. Never make facts about life to sound embarrassing. Be informative and factual, like we wish all parents were. And for the love of the universe, always shy away from saying anything that sounds like, “You can be anything you want . . . just not that.”

To be continued . . . .

