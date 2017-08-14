Thinking as a Woman

[Part 1] [Part 2] [Part 3]

Waking up in the same mental institution as before was not a good feeling, it was like I never left. Barely could I recall leaving, but this time I was physically sick. For weeks I suffered from withdrawal symptoms of the medications. All the pain I was feeling lead me to injuring myself over and over again. Eventually it all subsided and I refused any treatment they offered me. The only thing I had when I was discharged was the job I hated and managed to keep. Returning to society was awful, I had no friends, ambition, or self-worth. My therapist suggested I look for friends and socialize through support groups.

When I was twenty years old I involved myself in Youth Pride. The organization was a place of support for LGBTQ individuals. Here was the first time I had ever heard the term transgender. Before attending this group, no one had ever asked me what preferred pronouns I would like. I felt dumbfounded, where had this kind of empathy and openness come from. I was shocked, in front of me was a door leading to a path I was destined to take. It looked ruthless and unrelenting. I believed no one in my life would ever be proud me, a transsexual. I made the choice of identifying as homosexual within my group, for the fear of being outed to outsiders.

In the fall of 2013 I registered for courses at the community college studying music. I felt motivated and driven pursuing a subject I was passionate for. Music was a difficult career, the jobs were slim, students were competitive, and the teachers were harsh and consistently pressed you to be better. Within the classes I made few friends and later became a member a band. During practices they would smoke marijuana and ask me to join in. I could easily say no at first, but eventually I caved into the peer pressure. My drug addiction relapsed and the desire to use rapidly grew once more. It cured my sadness and the social anxiety of never being who I wanted. Again I cared for nothing but the drug and getting high. Since I was reeking of pot every day, my parents tried to take control and intervene. They told me it was harmful and would kill me. I watched as they tore my room apart, found my stash of paraphernalia, and disposed of it. I could not have been angrier and I ran away to my band’s practice space. Sitting in my car crying, I took out a knife and started cutting myself. With rampant emotions I cut hard, fast, and deep. I did not get help until my arms were covered in blood.

At the age of twenty one, I had tried to kill myself on four different occasions. Leaving the hospital with stitches, I could not have been in a worse place in my life. I quit my job because I hated being in a male role, I stopped playing music, and dropped out of college for the second time. It was impossible for me to believe that I could ever become a woman when my life was in complete shambles. I started using alcohol as a coping mechanism to take my mind off everything. After a short period of drunken conscious, I was back in rehab. I had given up hope, I felt there was nothing left in the world worth living for. To my surprise I discovered a light at the end of the tunnel. I meet a girl named Amber in the hospital.

To be continued. . . .

