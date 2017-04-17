The Occasional Woman — Spring & The ’50s Look

Dear Readers,

Welcome to spring! And yes, I realize the Universe may sneak in one last storm-but I am too happy in the sun to give it much thought. I have just gone around and seen what the Fashion Police have in store for us, and I think you may all just love it a lot.

Flowery prints! Ruffles! Eyelet lace! Tops and dresses inexplicably falling off shoulders! Lots of pinks and greens, it looks to be a season tres femme. Except for Levi jackets, which (thankfully!) look like they will be with us forever.

And Praise the Lawd, the “kitten heel” is back This is a lovely height, especially for those of us who have had to surrender their stilettos, cuz we can’t walk in them any more. This heel is low, maybe an inch to two at most; but it is frequently curved and quite sassy. I believe it is called a “kitten heel” not because kittens run around in our heels when we’re not home, but is reminiscent of the “sex kitten,” like Brigitte Bardot, or Jane Fonda in Barbarella. * Whatever — it means I can wear them and look like I tried!

I don’t know about youse, but I do love wearing lace and flowery stuff, and bein’ all girly. If it was up to me, we’d be sporting dresses from such memorable TV shows as Father Knows Best and Hazel. And pearls, of course! But while we would look like aliens to the rest of the world, we can update that dreamy look, wearing dresses with cinched waists, especially if you have a waist, and fuller skirts. Maybe not petticoats, but I can dream.

One way to embrace one’s inner ‘50s dream-girl is shopping Vintage — there are a lot of excellent vintage shops around the Philadelphia area (check your area for shops by using the trusty Google), and the only problem is size. Ladies were smaller then; they didn’t snack all the time, like we do, and people walked more and were generally less couch-potato-esque. But hey — that’s why there are waist-cinchers and corsets! You could also patronize people who sew, like meeee, who could make you custom clothing.

One more thing that can help us all look our best — getting your colors done, to find out what really looks best for our individual selves. I don’t mean that thing where you got analyzed into “seasons” – oh, you’re a Winter! No, I’m a Summer! No. But to be guided to the most flattering colors for your skin tones, and stuff like that can be fun, and a good shopping tool.

As always, wear what you feel great in, don’t wear lipstick that out-shouts your face, and enjoy the return of spring!

To contact Lorraine to have her alter a dress, or create something brand new just for you, send her an email.

* Editor’s Note: While the kitten heel does make for a sexy look it wasn’t named for that quality. The kitten heel was created for young women, “kittens,” to wear and get used to before they moved up to three or four inch stilettos. So, the kitten heel was a training shoe. But more sexy than a training bra.

