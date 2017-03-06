The Maxi Trend — Here To Stay

The maxi trend is here to stay and I have not been surprised to see that this curvy trend is enduring season after season. While it has gone through a few incarnations, such as fuller peasant styles, embellished boho styles and even western styles, the maxi dress is showing itself to be a must-have through every season and also every aspect of our lives.

It’s no longer just a summer casual dress. The latest modern versions are versatile enough for casual weekends, dressing up and even work. What we’ve seen lately is that the maxi skirt in stretch jersey and also in geometric prints is the latest looks to be worn in the winter. We’re seeing this wear now, wear later look with maxi dresses or skirts worn with boots and topped by cozy sweaters then transformed with a light shrug and sandals for summer — the prints are season-spanning and the jersey knit works with tights underneath as well as without, so the maxi trends have definitely made it into the coveted group of must-have style essentials.

Why this fashion staple is so popular? It’s versatile, easy to style and incredibly comfy. This go-to fashion essential can look awesome on every body type. Believe me, the maxi skirt is very easy to wear on your casual days, weekends, as well as special occasions. Lots of things depend on your personal taste, as you can choose flowy or curve-hugging maxi skirt. I think these skirts should have a place in every woman’s wardrobe. All you need is the right top to look great in your lovely maxi skirt. No matter where you go, be sure a maxi skirt will make you look awesome. It’s easy, breezy and feminine. If you didn’t buy one yet, then you still have time. Before you go shopping, here are shown style tips on how to wear a maxi skirt year-round. Hope you like these street style ideas the same as me.

Some tips to maximize versatility:

Length : A maxi’s length can vary greatly, from a couple inches above the ankle all the way down to the floor. For the most flattering, go with a cut that is either above or below your ankles. A skirt that is exactly ankle height can cut off your legs and make you look like a tree stump. If you always feel “stumpy” when wearing maxis, try one that has a slit at the leg, which often can feel less restricting and elongates the legs.

: A maxi’s length can vary greatly, from a couple inches above the ankle all the way down to the floor. For the most flattering, go with a cut that is either above or below your ankles. A skirt that is exactly ankle height can cut off your legs and make you look like a tree stump. If you always feel “stumpy” when wearing maxis, try one that has a slit at the leg, which often can feel less restricting and elongates the legs. Define the waist: Whatever you’re wearing on top, make sure you define your waist, whether it’s with a belt, tucking in, or tying up your shirt — this avoids the dreaded “paper bag” syndrome.

Whatever you’re wearing on top, make sure you define your waist, whether it’s with a belt, tucking in, or tying up your shirt — this avoids the dreaded “paper bag” syndrome. Material: Stay away from tight maxis in ultra-thin, clingy material — they show everything. No matter how many squats you’re doing in the gym, those skirts are never flattering! As a rule of thumb, if you get a line from your underwear, or from tucking in your shirt, put it back on the rack!

Style tips on how to wear a maxi for any season

Pick a maxi skirt outfit based on what’s best for your body type.

Try one of these easy looks for summer and spring.

Try one of these easy styles. My favorite is the blazer — it makes your look more professional and streamlined

Buy one black mini skirt, and wear it a million different ways.

Maxi skirt during the day, cute dress by night. This is a great idea, especially for vacations when you don’t have room to pack much

Go for a sporty vibe by pairing a maxi skirt with a graphic tee, Doc Martens, and a varsity jacket.

Layer a blazer over a tee and maxi skirt for an easy fall or winter look.

Battle boring with bold prints.

We get it — sometimes maxis just feel, well, like something Grandma would wear. One of the easiest ways to make sure it doesn’t feel dowdy is to go with an eye-popping print. (Bonus points if you mix your prints from top to bottom!) Remember, the trick to pulling off this look is to pair one bold larger print, with something smaller and busier.

If you’re leery of buying an ultra-bold print like the above (will I actually wear that, or just feel silly?) sometimes leopard is a great middle ground. After all, it’s a neutral — and is an easy way to feel super chic, yet modest at the same time. Or pairing a simple maxi skirt with a bright long sleeved shirt and a scarf is great for fall or winter. Don’t you just love those stripes!

Some more cute ideas: Go for a super casual look by mixing basics. Tying the tee at your waist looks so chic and effortless. Or wear your maxi skirt to a festival or to the beach, and protect the bottom by tying it into a cute knot.

Love to make a statement? A tulle maxi is surprisingly versatile. Make it casual for daytime with a plain white tee and leather jacket. It’s also the perfect piece for a formal occasion with a silk cami, strappy heels and statement earrings. Or pair a classic button down with a maxi skirt, it does look amazingly polished. The trick? Make sure your maxi is structured, with a fitted waist and A-line fit — it shouldn’t be the straight-hanging, jersey maxi you wear to a backyard BBQ. Roll the sleeves and add your favorite necklace for a look Jenna Lyons would be proud of.

We are never out of ideas. See a whole lot more on our Pinterest pages, those Magnificant Maxis and Boho Style

Some great places to buy a Maxi

Modcloth Avenue Dress Barn Macys SWAK

Resources: Every Girl Gurl.com

