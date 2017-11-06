Every year Halloween impresario Henry David, a jeweler in Philadelphia, produces his amazing Halloween Ball at a downtown Philadelphia hotel. The Ball occurs on Halloween no matter what night of the week that holiday falls on. Attendance varies with weekend Balls getting near 3000 costumed revelers to between 1500 and 2000 on weeknights. The Ball last week fell on Tuesday and had a typical weeknight attendance number. But that just means there is room to see all the fabulous costumes. Among the aliens, angels, and demons there were topical themed costumes, cultural costumes, and plenty of crossdressed attendees. We proudly present The Henry David Halloween Ball 2017.

