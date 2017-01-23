The Crisis

Please allow me begin with the words of an undocumented immigrant. Don’t worry, Trumpettes: he’s white. English, in fact.

These are the times that try men’s souls: The summer soldier and the sunshine patriot will, in this crisis, shrink from the service of their country; but he that stands it now, deserves the love and thanks of man and woman. Tyranny, like Hell, is not easily conquered; yet we have this consolation with us, that the harder the conflict, the more glorious the triumph. What we obtain too cheap, we esteem too lightly: it is dearness only that gives everything its value. Heaven knows how to put a proper price upon its goods; and it would be strange indeed if so celestial an article as freedom should not be highly rated.

What Thomas Paine wrote in 1776 still means as much now as it did then — if not more so. Then, we were fighting for our independence from a foreign power. Now, we fight for the soul of our Nation.

16,112,566 Americans served in the armed forces during World War II, and 291, 557 were casualties of that war. They fought AGAINST exactly what we have now — a dangerous fascist with unspeakable destructive power. And the people of the U.S. voted him into power — submitted to him thanks to decades of lies and propaganda.

What does that have to do with being Trans? Well, he and his vice president Pence have explicitly told us that WE will be targets. We are “deviants” and “perverts” and a “danger” to women and children. Never mind that the facts say otherwise — his followers no longer believe in fact or truth or science. They want Blood — the blood of those who are not EXACTLY like them. And we? We are different.

We ARE different. We were born different (there’s that pesky science thing again.) And we are comparatively few in number.

I’d like to say that there is another way we are different — we are Fighters. We spend our lives fighting our Truth, and many of us are lost in this fight. I dare say that almost all my readers personally have lost someone in this fight, as I lost my dearest friend, Lisa.

We FIGHT, because we know nothing else. We rage against the injustice of God and Nature for making us this way. We fight to become our True Selves. We fight to Live.

Now? Now we must fight that we ALL can live.

Make no mistake, these are the stakes involved here. Life and Death. Light and Darkness. The Fight is Here — Now.

Some have money. Others have weapons. Still others have people. Some have it all. Me? All I have are Words.

With God’s Grace, I hope they may be enough.

Be Well.

Category: Opinion