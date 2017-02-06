Study of Intimate Partner Violence Among Trans Underway

Are you a survivor of intimate partner violence?

Do you identify as genderqueer, nonbinary, agender, or gender nonconforming? Are you interested in telling your story?

Participants are needed for a master’s thesis research study:

Barriers to Disclosure for Intimate Partner Violence Survivors Outside of the Gender Binary

Help inform future research about abusive relationships (including physical, sexual, and/or emotional/psychological abuse) by participating in a thesis research study aimed at understanding barriers to disclosure for survivors of intimate partner violence who identify outside of the gender binary. Participants will be asked to participate in an in-person, telephone, or online interview, which is estimated to take about 1?2 hours to complete. There is no compensation for participation in this study.

To participate: You must (a) be at least 21 years of age, (b) have been formerly abused by an intimate relationship partner, (c) be out of any abusive relationship for at least one year, and (d) have identified with one of the following identities during the abusive relationship: genderqueer, non?binary, agender, or gender nonconforming.

To learn more, contact the principle investigator of the study, Victoria Kurdyla,

at vakurdyl@uncg.edu. Due to the unsecured nature of email, please provide minimal personal or sensitive information.

This research is conducted under the direction of Dr. Gwen Hunnicutt in the Department of Sociology at UNC Greensboro, and has been reviewed and approved by the UNCG Institutional Review Board.

