Social Network Features Suspended

Earlier this summer we were subjected to a hacking attack that left the site crippled and made it almost impossible to view. In order to get the site running at usable speed we had to suspend the social networking features, which may have offered the hackers a way to enter and do their worst. Those features, the Discussion Board and the Events page among them, have not been restored yet. We are working on getting them back after our IT department has determined that it is safe to do so. We apologize to any users who have been inconvenienced. If you have specific problems with any aspect of the site don’t hesitate to contact me and let me know what the problem is. We will continue to provide entertaining and informative New Content every Monday. Thanks for using TGForum!

Category: TG Forum News