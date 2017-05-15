Sir, why are your toenails metallic pink?

I’ve been absent lately because of an illness that landed me in the hospital and I really don’t like hospitals. For about 3 or 4 days I just didn’t feel like myself so I got an appointment with my doctor, which to my surprise was the next day. That never happens. The next day I headed to the doctor’s office thinking I would get a prescription and be on my way but no — it wasn’t going to be that easy. After waiting about an hour I saw the doctor and he said let’s take some blood. Now a little back story.

About fifteen years ago I had to have brain surgery for a birth defect that didn’t show up until I was older. It’s a long story that I won’t get into now but suffice it to say that it was a bad surgery and had to be almost redone a week after the initial surgery because of an infection. In case you don’t know, an infection of the brain and spinal cord is usually called meningitis. It’s not the contagious kind but still pretty serious. Now back to the story .

After awhile the nurse came in and I could tell that something was up. She seemed hurried like she was preparing for something. “What’s up” I said. “Well” she said ” the doctor will be right in to talk to you.”

After having all the health problems that I’ve had I knew it wasn’t good. The doctor came in and said “Okay, here’s the deal. You have some kind of infection and with your history you should go to the ER for treatment. I’ve already called and they are expecting you.”

I didn’t have time to think about things or prepare for going to the hospital so we went. I don’t present as female all the time and there were some things that I would have taken care of before going to the doctor if I had known, or even thought about having to stay in the hospital. I looked at my wife and just grinned and said ” This is going to be interesting.”

Normally I wear support hose under my work clothes because of swelling in my legs from being on my feet all day and today was the day I chose to wear the sheer black pantyhose. I just happened to have on my favorite black lace panties . As an added bonus I had gone a few days before and treated myself to a pedicure and was sporting my favorite metallic pink nail polish on my freshly pedicured toes. All kinds of thoughts ran through my mind on the ride but ultimately I resigned myself to the fact that there was nothing I could do about it so I just said “What the hell.”

Intake at the ER was routine and I had done it a dozen times before so there were no surprises there. I thought I would at least avoid being seen in black panties and hose because I was sure that I would have to change into a gown but no such luck. Someone came in to get me for the spinal tap to find out if I really did have meningitis and that’s when I realized I had been worrying about the wrong thing. What I was wearing wasn’t the issue — the infection was the real issue. Sometimes when you’ve hidden your true self from the world for so long your priorities can get screwed up to the point that you forget what’s really important.

Next time you’ll get to hear about the adventures in the hospital. Some things happened as expected and some were totally unexpected if not down right surprising.

