Sick of Trump? Fight Back!

I’m not going to ask if you are registered to vote and/or if you voted.

I’m not going to ask if you give to your pro trans equality candidates on a local, state and Federal level.

There is more that individuals can and must do.

Yes, it helps to show up at rallies and meetings with allied groups that share a common enemy with those attacking transgender people, women’s rights groups, immigration rights groups, fighting for science and reality, and groups fighting for economic justice. It is important to build alliances.

We also need to educate ourselves and hone our skills to advocate for ourselves.

Many states have organizations to promote transgender rights and to train activists, advocates, and citizen lobbyists.

One state facing an onslaught of anti-transgender legislation and policies is Texas. The top legislative priority is Texas Lt. Governor Dan Patrick.

The Texas Transgender Nondiscrimination Summit (TXTNS.org) is a grassroots effort to look at strategic approaches to the issues of social justice and policy implementation as regards the concepts of gender identity and gender expression. This year the 9th Annual TXTNS will be held on June 9–10 on the campus of Stephen F Austin University in Nacogdoches, TX.

The Texas Summit “invites interested parties in higher education to discuss what works and what does not work in regards to codifying inclusion of “gender identity and expression” into institutional policy. The summit serves to find means to this end through discussion of divergent and respective strategies in regard to the inevitable barriers that always arise. . . . TTNS is a 501(c)(3) organization.”

“What works and what does not work” those words impress me as I’ve seen too often LGBT groups making the same mistakes over and over again and expecting a different outcome.

One of the important educational tools I am sure they will be using is the US Transgender Survey Report that everyone should be familiar with.

More specifically for Texas they have broken down the data for that state!

Not from Texas but ready to tackle Washington? Coming to DC for the LGBT march on Washington?

Want to make a difference?

“Come join trans people from around the country who are coming to join the National Center for Transgender Equality Thursday evening for a training session. And then Friday you will join others from your state to meet together with your Congressional representatives during the day.”

Thursday, June 8, 2017 6:00 PM to Friday, June 9, 2017, 7:00 PM

Who should register?

Transgender people, Parents and families of transgender people, transgender advocates and allies

You can learn, you can acquire the education, the weapons to fight!

Make a difference, fight back!

