And now for a little self-centered-ness, and I hope you don’t mind. Self reflection can be a good thing. How should I define myself? Should we even bother defining ourselves? Where are we on the TG continuum? Am I a TS, a TV, a female impersonator, a drag queen, gender fluid, or something else? For sure I am not an entertainer, and I don’t even know how to doll myself up enough to qualify as a drag queen. Essentially, my goal is to look like the genetic girls in the J. Jill or Talbot’s catalogs, so I keep myself as realistically feminine as possible. I go out as Kim very often and delight in being a woman, with all that it entails. Much of the time I fall a little short of passability because I have not done enough permanent changes to my body and face to effortlessly look like a woman. Because I straddle the fence regarding gender, I probably don’t pass that well either as a woman or as a guy, in some ways.

I know that for as long as I can remember (since about age three), I’ve wanted to be a female, and that desire is intense. Given that fact, I would say I’m a TS rather than a CD/TV. (Is the term TV out of vogue and disrespectful? I’ve read that it can be taken that way, so maybe I won’t use it any more here.) I do know that in general, I am more of a daytime mall chick rather than a nighttime party girl and I’m like the Energizer Bunny with regard to exercise!

I am very grateful for the nice comments I receive on the three or so websites where I have a presence, and a compliment from anyone (t girls, genetic females, and guys too) is appreciated. I don’t take compliments for granted and even the ones that sound a little shallow will elicit a smile from me (Hey babe, you look hot…). LOL. Well, I am glad you think so and thank you for sharing, I respond politely to them. Reciprocating kindness is a wise thing in my book.

Today I will close this brief missive with a couple of things that are listed on my urnotalone.com profile: Thank you for reading my essay, and wherever you are, I hope your day is a happy and productive one. ‘What I do today is important, because I am exchanging a day of my life for it.’

Category: Body & Soul