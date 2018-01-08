Ringing it In

How many times have we found ourselves here?

Balls dropping.

Champagne pouring.

Movies.

Shrimp selections.

Those small cheap sausages vacuumed in plastic.

Almost every year.

It wasn’t all that long ago, only 18 or so years ago, I was clinking glasses with the television screen while watching Dick Clark.

Literally clinking my glass to the TV screen because the TV screen was glass and could clink.

Dick Clark was replaced by Ryan Seacrest. Kathy Griffin was replaced by Some Other Guy. Regis Philbin was replaced by anyone who could get along with Kelly Ripa. Everyone is replaced by somebody whether it’s for the New Year or the New Season. You will be replaced. I will most certainly be replaced.

Somebody. Some random body.

Calls to friends. Messages to friends. Silent midnights spent writing journal entries instead of a heavy party. Rarely a party. Almost never a party with others. It’s always a better party with myself.

It’s about reflection. Myself. Alone. You too. Yourself, alone. What do you hear quietly whispering in your head when the gongs start to go?

Today is a reproduction of the past with a display of better technology. Today we see the corners of the Earth slough away to reveal a social network of sameness. We are all connected. We are all one. We are more separate than every before. We are hated. We are loved. Television screens no longer clink.

All of this has happened before. All of this will happen again. With or without sausages.

It’s about your perception of now. It’s understanding what was is dead and what will be is dead. It’s here. It’s now. What shall you do with it?

