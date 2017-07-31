Review: “You’re in the Wrong Bathroom”

You’re In the Wrong Bathroom” and 20 Other Myths and Misconceptions about Transgender and Gender-Non Conforming People by Laura Erickson-Schroth, MD, and Laura A. Jacobs, LCSW-R.

This month’s book is a bit more general than the last few. Written in easy to understand language (but maybe too difficult for a Republican congressman,) this book discusses popular misconceptions about transgender people.

Those of us who have been around a while have heard all of these “myths,” okay, they’re not “myths,” they’re flat out lies. I mean “alternative facts.” Topics include:

“You’re not really trans if you haven’t had the surgery” (hmmm where have I heard THIS before?)

“Sure, I’d love to talk about what’s in my pants”

“Getting hormones and surgery is easy”

“Trans people are a danger to others- especially children.”

For transpeople who are learning about themselves, it is a crucial read. The resources section at the end of the book is worth its weight in gold-pressed latinum — it is the most complete I’ve seen in a non- textbook, and, since it’s a new book, all of the links work! (Yes, I checked.)

For cisgender people, especially loved ones and allies, this book is an invaluable source of information. It dispels the lies, and is a wonderful “Trans 101” for allies and family. Again, it’s easy to read, and while it tackles some sensitive issues, it does so with tact. If you have people who need/want this information, give them this book!

I discovered nothing new in the text itself, as I have been researching and writing about Trans issues for over seven years. But that resource section I mentioned above is a Godsend.

Trans people, especially trans women are in mortal danger in America. This is not an exaggeration. The current political leadership has all but called for its supporters to rid the country of us. Our allies are helping as best as they can, but their numbers, like ours, just aren’t enough. This book helps educate people, and education is the only way we will survive these dark times.

I recommend this book highly.

ISBN: 978-080703389-0

Publication Date: 5/30/2017

Size:5.5 x 8.5 Inches (US)

Price: $16.00

Format: Paperback

Available as an eBook on iBooks and from Barnes and Noble.

