Rally Speech

On Saturday, August 5, 2017, I was asked to speak at a rally against Trans hate. This rally was held at the courthouse in Media, Pa. I was one of several speakers, and maybe 30 people attended. The local NBC and ABC affiliates were there as well. What follows is my speech.

I’d like to begin by paraphrasing one of those immigrants we’re told we should hate.

“THESE are the times that try Trans souls. The summer soldier and the sunshine patriot will, in this crisis, shrink from the service of their country; but he that stands by it now, deserves the love and thanks of man and woman. Tyranny, like hell, is not easily conquered; yet we have this consolation with us, that the harder the conflict, the more glorious the triumph. What we obtain too cheap, we esteem too lightly: it is dearness only that gives everything its value.”

Thomas Paine, an immigrant from Scotland, was absolutely right. We began to think we were making PROGRESS. We had a person in the White House who saw Transgender people as fellow human beings. The Attorney General said “We see you; we stand with you; and we will do everything we can to protect you going forward.” We had HOPE.

That has all changed. The Trump administration has done everything in its power to dehumanize us. They’re allowing states to discriminate against us. There are states where people like me cannot use public restrooms because they say we are “predators” and “perverts.” Never mind the fact that no transgender person has ever been arrested for predatory behavior in a restroom, yet that several Republican lawmakers have!

The United States Government has become the biggest bully of trans people. To them — to the entire Republican party — we are not human. Discrimination was written into the 2016 GOP platform, page 35, by their rejection of Trans rights via Title IX. They approved it.

President Trump used trans people as a political smokescreen. As of yesterday, it’s POLICY. We are not human to him. And his followers are happy to do his dirty work — violence against trans people is INCREASING. On July 21, a former Navy sailor was convicted for the murder of a trans woman. He stabbed her 119 times and slashed her throat three times. Why? Because she was trans. The other day, the 16th trans person in America was murdered because she was transgender. This just days after a comedian told the hosts of The Breakfast Club morning show that he would “kill” a woman if he found out she was transgender after having sex with her.

KILL. MURDER.

The President of the United States said that “Our military must be focused on decisive and overwhelming victory and cannot be burdened with the tremendous medical costs and disruption that transgender in the military would entail.” How long will it be until the administration says that BUSINESSES cannot be burdened? Or housing a transgender person in an apartment?

Can’t happen? Won’t happen? It CAN happen, and it WILL happen, unless trans people, and those Americans who still believe in HUMAN rights, stand against it. Trump will never listen. Nor will Pence, who is blinded by hate. Nor will anyone else in the pocket of the Family Research Council, long identified by the Southern Poverty Law center as an anti-LGBT HATE group. But, many will — and these are the people we must speak to.

Pennsylvania Republican Senator Toomey has voted with the FRC 91% of the time. This is from the FRC’s own website. Think he’ll listen? Not likely. He doesn’t believe in Human rights? VOTE HIM OUT.

Representative Meehan? 78% FRC average over the past two years. Think he cares about trans people? Doubt it. He doesn’t believe in Human rights? VOTE HIM OUT.

Since his election to congress, my representative, Ryan Costello, voted with the FRC 67% of the time. Two Thirds. Representative Costello — why? “Religious freedom” is a code word for Discrimination, just as “alternative fact” is code for “lie.” Representative Costello, I challenge you to look me in the eye, face to face, American to American, and tell me why. Do you actually know any trans people, sir? Have you listened to our stories from our own mouths and hearts? Do you care?

I know personally FOUR transgender women who served bravely in Special Forces: one SEAL, two Green Berets, and one Marine Recon. All have been in combat — in harm’s way. And now, they are in harm’s way again. I see all these people with bumper stickers saying “SUPPORT OUR TROOPS.” Are they lies? Our Transgender Soldiers need our support — YOUR support — NOW!

This nation is at a turning point. Do we stand for freedom, or do we stand for Hate? Do ALL Americans have the right to Life, Liberty and the pursuit of Happiness? Or is it just straight, cisgender people? This is NOT a choice — I was born Trans. Am I to be denied my basic human rights because of it?

I am Human. I am American. I am Transgender. And I am PROUD to be these things.

Thank you.

Are you moved to comment? Login here and use the comment area below.

Here’s a link to the NBC news story.

Category: Body & Soul, Politics