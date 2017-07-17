Phila. Trans Health Provider Seeks New CEO

Philadelphia, July 10, 2017 – Mazzoni Center’s Board of Directors announced today a transition plan for interim and permanent leadership for the organization. The plan focuses on ensuring continued fiscal and operational stability in the near term, while also laying the groundwork for future leadership that is dynamic, innovative and accountable to the needs and priorities of the diverse communities the nonprofit healthcare and wellness organization is committed to serving.



Stephen Glassman, former executive director of the ACLU of Connecticut and former chairperson of the Pennsylvania Human Relations Commission, will join Mazzoni Center as interim CEO, effective immediately. In this role, Glassman will focus on operations, finances, programming, development and other day-to-day issues during this critical transition period, until a permanent leader for Mazzoni is identified. He will report directly to the Board of Directors.



Mazzoni Board President Anthony Rodriguez, MD, said, “The Board of Directors is pleased to welcome Stephen Glassman to lead Mazzoni Center through the transition. Stephen will provide critical stability and executive-level guidance for the organization drawing on his years of relevant experience in LGBTQ equality and human relations work as we engage in a comprehensive, national search for a permanent CEO.”



The MazzoniBoard has engaged with an independent executive placement firm, Advanced Corporate Research Solutions, LLC, to conduct a nationwide search for the permanent CEO. The national search will involve staff from across the agency and solicit community input during the review and selection process. Glassman, whose tenure is expected to be between six and nine months, will not be eligible to apply for the permanent position.

Category: Community News