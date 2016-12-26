My Wishes for 2017

At this time of year, I wax philosophic as to our fates in the new year. Full disclosure, I’m a cockeyed optimist and my wine glass is most assuredly half full. However, my optimism is tempered with a healthy dose of reality. World peace, total acceptance of all people and getting down to a body mass index of 24 are lovely to think about, but I’ll take another sip of Cabernet and let it go. Please see my list of wishes for 2017 and I hope you have a wish list also.

ORGANIZE – The presidential election and discriminatory legislation by some state legislatures challenged us in 2016. The president-elect, vice president-elect and some cabinet picks have track records of oppressing those of us in the LGBTQ community. There are national organizations like the Human Rights Campaign (HRC) and state organizations like Equality Florida, to name just two, working tirelessly for our rights. Please join an organization of your choice. Reach into your pockets and give what you can and be active. If you can’t find an organization with which you can align, start one. Now is the time for us to come together to increase the fight for our rights.

BE A VOICE FOR ALL OF US – We cannot afford to be silent! Now is the time to have our voices heard. Please write your federal, state, county and local representatives and elected officials and let them know the rights of Trans* people are being suppressed. Write letters to the editor of your home town and state newspapers. Writing is a great way for those who have yet or can’t come out to let your voices be heard. March in Pride parades and Pride celebrations. Attend demonstrations, memorial services, gatherings and presentations. Be present. Use your presence to be supportive and your voice to get our stories out.

BE AN ALLY – Whatever letter of the LGBTQ alphabet soup you identify with, be an ally for all members of the LGBTQ family. This is not a time for division. United we stand!

LOVE – Let’s use Love as a weapon against hate, anger and discrimination we are feeling and to which we are subjected. This is the time to show the ones we love how precious they are to us. It’s also time to show compassion and tolerance, even to those who wish us harm. Let’s demonstrate that we can have discussions instead of arguments, conversations instead of shouting matches.

BE GENTLE WITH YOURSELVES – With all that happened in 2016 and what awaits us during 2017, we need to be gentle and kind to ourselves. Do something nice for you. Take time, every day, to meditate, be reflective or pray. Take a vacation, naps, walks in the woods or along the beach. Read, make love, volunteer, anything that makes you feel better and at peace. Recharge your batteries and be ready to work.

PROTECT YOUR HEALTH – This is when we are all needed and we must to be at our best. Protect your health, eat well, drink in moderation, avoid drugs, exercise, meditate and live a healthy lifestyle.

STAY CURRENT – Read the paper, follow your favorite news channel, listen to the radio, seek out articles and opinions from reliable and respected sources. We cannot effectively fight for our rights if we do not know who and what we are up against. Arm yourself with knowledge.

BEING HAPPY IS THE BEST REVENGE – Be happy. Those who love us will be thrilled and will be happier also. I believe happiness can be and is a choice. I say that as the voice of experience. I spent so many years unhappy and angry. Even with all that we face, I can and do embrace joy in my life and am truly happy. As an added benefit, it really makes those who hate us mad. Better them than us.

Those are my 2017 wishes. Please review your list and share if you wish. We’re in this together.

Happy New Year,

Cate

Category: Body & Soul