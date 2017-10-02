Moving Trans History Forward 2018

Dr. Aaron Devor is the Chair in Transgender Studies and Academic Director of The Transgender Archives at the University of Victoria. He has informed TGForum about the Moving Trans History Forward Conference 2018 at the University of Victoria in March of next year. The conference features an evening keynote address by Kent Monkman, a Canadian Two-Spirit artist of Cree ancestry who uses his brilliant artistic talents to explore the Indigenous perspective on Canadian history.

Conference registration will open in January of 2018 and a call for papers will soon be announced.

Meanwhile, this year, in fact this month, there are a variety of activities and events scheduled at the University of Victoria. Trans activist, writer and performance artist Kate Bornstein will be on campus on October 21 with an afternoon workshop and an evening performance.

For more information on all the events this year and the conference in 2018 visit the University of Victoria website.

