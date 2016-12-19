Male vs. Female Non-Verbal Communication
There are many differences been males and females regarding non-verbal tendencies in communication.
Females [f]: claim less territory as their own
Males [m]: more likely to have more room at home
F: women stand closer to each other in conversation
M: maintains greater distance from each other in conversation
F: use more eye contact than men
M: use less eye contact than women
F: use more facial expression
M: reveal less emotion through facial expression
F: will return a smile when smiled at and smile more
M: smile less than women
F: take up less space with their bodies, hold their legs close together when seated and keep their arms closer to their bodies
M: tend to have legs apart at about 15 degree angle and hold their arms further apart than women
F: use more gestures with men than when talking to women
M: use the same amount of gesturing with men as with women
F: cross their legs at the the knees or cross ankles with knees slightly apart
M: tend to sit with their legs apart or with legs stretched out in front of them, or with their shins resting at the knee of the other foot
F: play with their hair or clothing, or place their hands in their laps
M: use sweeping arm and hand gestures
F: don’t necessarily interpret a man’s touch as a sexual initiation
M: often interpret a woman’s touch as a sexual invitation
