Every year at this time there are a multitude of exercise equipment sales, offers from gyms and health spas and I’m always asked for my New Year’s resolution. This year I reviewed my wants and desires, options and gathered opinions. What I arrived at lay in front of me on my desk. It’s my personal motto: “Live life with courage, grace and purpose.” I’ve decided to focus on this then rather than on another failed attempt at loosing weight, exercising more and finding my emotional center. I’d like to ask you to consider adopting this motto as your personal guide to your best year ever.

Courage

“Courage is being scared to death but saddling up anyway.”— John Wayne

Courage is such a big part of who we are, where we’re going and who we are becoming. I think the most courageous thing I’ve ever done was admit to myself, “I am Trans*.” That courage continues when we step out for the first time to a public place. I remember being terrified that something horrible would happen. It didn’t. It takes courage to hold your head up after being “made” for the first time. That happens often. Depending on where your journey leads you, it takes courage to keep moving forward. It also takes courage to say, “This is who I am and I don’t need to go any further.” We cannot be who we are without courage. Embrace it because we have it.

Grace

“Grace is meeting those moments on the journey, and picking yourself back up, being humble enough to learn, and not being too hard on yourself.”— Michelle Peluso, CEO of Gilt Groupe

I learned grace from my mother during times of tragedy, pain, loss and disappointment. She managed to maintain her poise, civility and courtesy when times hit her the hardest. I strive, and will continue, to be like her. We as Trans* people encounter situations where we are embarrassed, treated poorly and subjected to attempted humiliation. This we may bring upon ourselves, but more than likely from the actions of others. It may take far more strength to not react or not let those who antagonize us see us react then to be confrontational. One of the things I remember my mother telling my sisters, “You are a lady. Act like it!”

Purpose

“The meaning of life is to find your gift. The purpose of life is to give it away.”— William Shakespeare



I was asked early on, “Why do you think you have been given this gift?” They went on to say, “You have something you know that only you can share. You were made the way you are because there is something you must do with this blessing.” Since that day, I have considered being Trans* as a gift and as what defines my purpose in life. Sharing with others what I’ve learned, discovered, tripped over and been taught is my purpose. I ask you to look within yourselves and ask, “What is my purpose?”

Happy 2018 to all of my family in the Trans* community. I hope this is a grand year for you all and it is also a year in which you Live life with courage, grace and purpose.

Category: Body & Soul