Legalizing Discrimination

The past couple of weeks have been pretty nasty as far as the current United States government versus trans people.

First off attorney general Jeff Sessions declared that the LGBT, especially the transgender protections that were in place by President Obama are no longer in effect — he has made them null and void which means that there are no more protections as federal law, after all, does supersede state law

In addition to that the Republicans have introduced several bills to essentially destroy the nation (dismantling the EPA, etc). The only one that I’ll discuss is House Bill 2796 which is titled Civil Rights Uniformity Act of 2017. It states:

“This bill prohibits the word “sex” or “gender” from being interpreted to mean “gender identity,” and requires “man” or “woman” to be interpreted to refer exclusively to a person’s genetic sex, for purposes determining the meaning of federal civil rights laws or related federal administrative agency regulations or guidance.

No federal civil rights law shall be interpreted to treat gender identity or transgender status as a protected class, unless it expressly designates “gender identity” or “transgender status” as a protected class.”

So what does that mean?

Well, put succinctly, that means that they are going to legislate me and mine out of existence.

Endangered?

There will be no such thing as transgender — it will only be boy or girl. No intersex. No gradual shades of grey when it comes to gender — even though gender is all about the shades of grey. I have no doubt that the Family Research Council is behind this. In fact, 45 addressed them at with their “Value Voters Summit.” It’s the first time a sitting president has addressed a known hate group in the history of this country.

Given Trump’s record on human rights — after all he says Nazis are “good people” — this should not be a surprise.

Oh, then there’s 45 joking that his vice president, Pence, “wants to hang all gay people.” This is in The New Yorker.

How bad has it gotten? Even Clueless Caitlyn Jenner has said “They are by far the worst administration ever towards the LGBT community and particularly the trans community.”

Also in possibly related news, Azerbaijan which is one of the former Soviet Republics, just this past week rounded up LGBT people: especially transgender women. Why?

Historically, Azerbaijan’s anti-Western campaigns targeted civil society and pro-democracy groups. This time, the regime targeted the LGBT community, more vulnerable in the Trump era. The LGBT community is also widely disliked in Azerbaijan; it’s a group no one is willing to defend. (emphasis mine)

Chechnya, another former Soviet republic, did the same thing last April.

It is my belief that this is what’s coming to the US as well — that we will be rounded up. I thought this when I found out that Trump won the election — that it was only a matter of time before they came for us. So what will I do if they do?

I’ve said it many times — I don’t expect to survive a Trump regime.

And you wonder why I think this?

What will I do? What can any of us do? We Fight. We document. We Agitate. And when they come, we fight like Hell.

I am older. I do not pass. I am a known Liberal. I have a Big Mouth.

And when they come, I will Fight.

