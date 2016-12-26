Late Christmas

My column is late this month. A day late and a dollar short. My editor spared my life after much correction, so here is the column.

Late.

In any case, as I write this, it is the day after Christmas and all through the apartment; not a creature was stirring, not even in the vents. Okay, that sucks. So, why is my column late? Was I super busy over the weekend? Was my Christmas THAT busy? Was I simultaneously celebrating every possible holiday yesterday? Blessed Happy Merry Chag Urim Sameach Kwanza Christmas be!

Dear reader, I know the burning question in your mind is “what could keep Sophie from her appointed writing? After all, she writes every day anyway, right?”

Well, all last week and Saturday, I WAS busy. Holidays in retail. Nonstop people going feral with Greed. I guess I’m getting better- after an early start (I ruined Christmas for two people in one day in November) I only ended up ruining Christmas for four people this year, which is down from ten last year. How do I know I ruined Christmas? They told me so!

They wouldn’t lie or exaggerate or anything would they? Not rich folks!

So, by the end of Saturday’s shift, I was fried. Completely toast. I didn’t want to see another person ever. As one my colleagues, a millennial, told me “People think my generation is entitled — they’ve never seen an old person who’s been told their coupon won’t work on a given item.” So true.

So my roomie and bestie, Linda, and I went to a party hosted by a friend. Low key. A few people watching a Christmas movie: Die Hard. Because let’s face it, it isn’t Christmas until Hans Gruber falls thirty stories! We had some wine, some snacks, and some laughs. It was nice to unwind.

So, what was my Christmas day like? Wall to wall activities and gifts and drinks and lights and tinsel and music? Action, fun, fabulous outfits and shoes, laughs and friends? What DID I do, do reader?

Nothing.

Absolutely nothing.

I slept in. When I finally rolled out of bed, I gave Linda the gift I’d gotten her. She asked me not to get her anything, but I told her not to take away the ONLY part of this holiday season that makes it even remotely tolerable: Giving. I gave her a Mystery Science Theater 3000 DVD that she didn’t have. She LOVES MST3K!

She got me nothing. More on that later.

My daughter was sick, so I knew I wouldn’t see her until later, if at all. So, I had a small breakfast. Lounged around. Read. Did nothing.

At around noon, Linda started cooking the turkey we bought. She wisely chased me from the kitchen early on. For three hours, she checked the turkey and basted it. She made mashed potatoes (from a box.)

Then Wife and daughter arrived. Daughter opened the gifts I had here for her, with little enthusiasm, but she had a stomach virus, so that was to be expected. I gave her a book that my mum had given me in 1974. The very copy she gave me, in which she wrote me a note. I wrote a note beneath hers, dated it, and gave it to Daughter. As expected, she was less than thrilled. But I figure that today, that book will mean nothing. In thirty years, it will be priceless to her. And, maybe, she’ll pass it on to a child of her own.

Wife brought Brussels sprouts. She also brought me a book and a Blu-ray. I don’t have a Blu-ray player, but maybe I will someday.

So, as daughter slept, I set up a fold out table, threw a sheet over it as a table cloth, and set the table. Linda carved the turkey, and she, Wife, and I enjoyed a wonderful Christmas dinner that couldn’t be beat!

So that was Linda’s gift to me — she did everything. I didn’t have to lift a finger to make that meal. I spent the whole day lounging about, quietly.

It was Heaven.

After the hectic months building up to this day, I NEEDED a day of quiet. And Linda gave it to me.

So. What does this have to do with being Trans? Why not post this on my blog, where I haven’t posted in over a week?

Simple. When Linda and I came out as Trans, we both lost so much. She lost her parents. Eventually, I did as well. I lost my marriage. Friends. Relatives.

In the end, all we have are each other — and our Friends. Our Community. Those who UNDERSTAND us. Who live it as well.

I’ve written about this so many times — NONE of us can do this alone. Tough times are coming. The Trump Reich will be coming for us. We MUST help each other, because alone . . . .

Alone we will fall.

Be there for each other.

Isn’t that what the Holidays, and Life, are all about?

Be well.

