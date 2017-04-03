Last Day to Contribute to the Trans Archive!

The Indiegogo campaign to establish the Louise Lawrence Trans Archive ends today. Many people have donated to support the establishment of this great source for information on trans history. If you would like to have a part in preserving trans history go to the campaign page and make a donation.

Pictured here are three people who have been active in preserving trans history and worked for trans inclusion. Among them is TGF founder, the late JoAnn Roberts.

(L. to R.) Jennie Livingston, producer/director of the NYC drag scene documentary Paris is Burning; JoAnn Roberts, author of Art and Illusion, a Guide to Crossdressing and editor/publisher of influential trans community magazine, LadyLike; and Mariette Pathy Allen, photographer/author and long time ally to the trans community, whose most recent book is TransCuba.

Category: Community News