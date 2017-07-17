Kim’s Adventure Time — Continued Change

How to explain how I got to this point, on this fascinating journey? I am still not sure myself, but it has been a convoluted process for sure. Many who consider themselves TS figured that out at an early age and set out to transition without ever looking back. But I grew up in a world where most people might have heard of a female impersonator or a transvestite (now out of vogue terms), but one didn’t just decide to change gender, because I didn’t know it was legally and practically possible until I was a young adult.



For a long time I was more or less content to dress up privately and although I was slender and slight, I didn’t know how to make myself look like a woman. It would take more long years of practice presenting in public before I could honestly say I looked and felt like a woman when I went out. But my first few experiences going out were so exhilarating and liberating that I knew I was on an unstoppable path.



I graduated from the school of hard knocks, and of trial and error, when it came to learning how to dress and present in public. But overall the experience to date has been deeply satisfying and has already progressed far beyond anything I dreamed as a child. I have come far since the day as a little kid my parents told me “If you had been born a girl your name would have been Rebecca.” Perhaps if I decide to take the full plunge, Rebecca will at last make her appearance in the world, and my days as Kimberly will have only been an intermediate step.

