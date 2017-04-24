Kim’s Adventure Time

The earliest recollection I have of being different is just on the fringes of my memory, when I was about three years old. Our family was on vacation and we decided, along with many other tourists that day, to get a tour of an old mine, which included a ride on the little train that was still operational underground. It also meant donning a miner’s uniform, or something close to that.

My mom was holding me as she stepped up to the ticket booth. The lady told her that they did not have any boy’s uniforms that were small enough to fit me, so I would have to wear a girl’s uniform. Although I didn’t say anything, I was delighted to have the chance to dress as a girl, even in some insignificant way. The female miner’s uniforms were scarcely any different than the male version, but it was the idea that I was dressed as a girl that was so entrancing. Somewhere there is an old black and white photo of the occasion, with my little face peeking out from a little girl’s cap.

As I grew up, I struggled to understand myself or to put a label on things. While we learn growing up that we shouldn’t categorize people or label them, nonetheless I certainly tried to do that when it came to myself. For years, I suspected that I was a transvestite, back when that term was still in vogue. But it seemed somehow inappropriate, and I couldn’t quite put my finger on it.

By the time I was in my early 30s I had come to the conclusion I was a transsexual, and my desire to live as a woman intensified. Although there are many steps in the transition journey, and I have not decided whether to pursue that to its full course, I knew hair removal and hair reduction was an absolute must. And so I began a long series of laser and electrolysis treatments that while painful at that moment, have brought me a wonderful sense of inner peace and satisfaction as my body began to look more and more like the way I feel inside. My body became smoother and inexorably more feminine, to the point I felt bold enough to venture out in public.

Those many years ago, as I stepped out into the world the first few times presenting as a female, I knew that while there might be bumps in the road, I would enjoy the process and the journey, and not just live for some distant, future point when I would be complete.

Category: Body & Soul