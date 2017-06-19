Kimberly’s Adventure Time

As I got more comfortable with going out in public and doing so on a regular basis during my time in Virginia, I began to interact more and more with the people I happened to see or meet during the early morning hours. During one stretch I managed to get myself out of the house and present as a female in public seven days in a row. Looking back, I am not sure how I had the strength to do that, but I was younger then.

On one of those morning outings, I decided to get breakfast at Denny’s. I was wearing a dark blue Spandex® maxi dress with black pumps from Nordstrom’s and pantyhose in a nude shade.

I had been in the booth for a few minutes working on my food when I decided to visit the ladies room. After coming out of the ladies restroom, I was walking back to my table and passed by a booth where two young women, presumably friends, were having some food themselves. One of them said “nice night” when I walked past. I smiled and said “sure is,” then sat down back in my booth, which was next to theirs.

After a minute or two I got up the nerve to walk over to them and say “Do you mind if I join you in your booth?” They agreed without hesitating a moment and we immediately launched into a conversation about a few different topics.

Then one of the young women said that she had seen me at that Denny’s before, and said “Drag queens make the best friends!”

Although I thought of myself as a transsexual female and not a drag queen, I understood her intent and told her and her friend how much I appreciated their friendliness toward me. We exchanged email addresses and once I had heard back from them, shared that I would unfortunately be relocating to the West Coast within about three weeks. After that I did not hear back from them again. Our friendship, which most likely would have blossomed had I stayed in that area, was a casualty of my move. Still, I was grateful for the brief exchange we had in person and on email. And I knew that there were others like them, ready to extend the hand of friendship to a member of the TG community who they just happened to see out and about. I no longer remember their names, but I will forever remember their kindness.

