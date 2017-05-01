Important Message for TGF Users

| May 1, 2017 | Comments (0)

Due to some technical problems which cropped up suddenly last week and slowed page loading to a crawl we have had to curtail the social networking functions of TGForum. For the time being the Profile page, user photo galleries, and the Discussion Board are offline. Also, the login area on the homepage has been removed. All of our content is available without logging in so you won’t miss any of our latest posts. We’re working to correct the situation as fast as possible and will bring back all of the TGF functions as swiftly as as we can. If you missed last week’s New Content scroll down and take a look. It’s just below today’s New Content. Enjoy!

Category: TG Forum News

About Angela Gardner: Angela Gardner is a founding member of The Renaissance Transgender Association, Inc., the former editor of that organization's newsletter and magazine, Transgender Community News. She wrote the Diva of Dish column for TGF in the late 1990s and was the Editor of LadyLike magazine until its untimely demise. She is currently the Editor of TGF. She has appeared in film and television shows portraying TG characters, as well as representing Renaissance on numerous talk shows. In her idle hours she keeps busy producing her monthly TG parties, Angela's Laptop Lounge.

