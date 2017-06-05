How Does a Speech Pathologist Modify Your Voice MtF?

A speech pathologist works on modifying your voice by changing your vocal resonance. Men ‘s resonance comes from the chest and throat area, whereas women’s resonance comes from the front of the mouth. Body posture and alignment is very important. Breathing exercises are important. The speech pathologist will teach you to breathe diaphragmatically (from the belly). Modifying the rate and loudness of speech helps to change the sound of your voice. Males speak faster, louder and use imprecise articulation when speaking, whereas women speak softer, slower and elongate their vowel sounds and use precise articulation of sounds when speaking.

A speech pathologist works on your vocal pitch to attempt a CIS females voice. Females are less assertive in using language, use more flowery words such as adjectives and adverbs to describe, and ask more questions to keep a conversation going. Non verbally, women have more facial expressions and use more gestures and hand movements.

A speech pathologist is trained to work with transgender individuals with a variety of communication needs. They are well equipped to facilitate communication changes in TG clients due to their unique training and expertise in voice and communication, knowledge of the anatomy and physiology underlying voice and speech and understanding of the differences between males’ and females’ communication.

The gold standard of care for voice modification for the transgender population is outlined in the Standards of Care which can be found on the WPATH website. Scroll to Chapter 10 on page 52.

Marc Mitnick, MS, CCC-SLP is a certified and his practice is specifically treatment oriented to the transgender community of South Florida [Ft. Lauderdale to West Palm Beach, FL.

