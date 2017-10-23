Halloween Costume Guide

Halloween is our absolute favorite time of year and we think that’s true for a lot of our fellow transgender women as well. Since we all want to look our absolute best when we dress up, trans blogger Faith DaBrooke came up with a “how to” guide to Halloween costumes for trans girls to ensure that you look your best and have the absolute best time.

Quite a few costumes can be really tempting. Who doesn’t want to look super-hot after all? But, it’s important to keep in mind your body type when selecting your outfit from the costume store. We’ll talk ways to give you a feminine figure, ways to avoid unflattering fits, plus some basic info on what to expect when you look at packages at the Halloween store or costume shop so you’re not disappointed if you decide to buy a costume.

With these ideas in mind, you can be sure to pick out the absolute best costume. You can look your best and have an amazing Halloween as the awesome girl you are! Check out the guide here: http://www.faithdabrooke.com/2017/10/how-to-halloween-for-transgirls.html

Use your Back button to return to TGF.

Category: How To