Halloween at Angela’s Laptop Lounge 2017

Angela’s Laptop Lounge, the premier party for trans people, their friends and admirers, in the Philadelphia, Pa. region, hosted their Halloween Costume Party last weekend. (10/21/17) Here are some of the ladies in their costumes. Click on the first thumbnail to enlarge it and use the << >> navigation to move through the photos, or click on Show as Slideshow.

Category: Community News, Fun & Entertainment