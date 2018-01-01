Going Out En Femme

In getting out and about while presenting as a female, in my view it’s good to do a couple of things first. These are to determine what your goals are, and secondly to do some research so that you can prepare yourself for success as you step out of your house.

Some people only go to TG clubs and if that’s your aim, you will have an easier time of it because people go there expecting to see TG, so they are much more forgiving. On the other hand, if you intend to frequent mainstream places, including in broad daylight, it will likely take many excursions over a longer time period in order to perfect your presentation. I go to restaurants and malls where I am highly visible, and in my early days of going out I would often get laughed at. No one laughs at me now. The school of hard knocks and learning by trial and error has paid big benefits.

To save you some of the grief I experienced, if you haven’t gone out much, my advice is to dress casually and simply until you gain experience. Buy a high quality wig and get it styled, and spend a lot of time on how to best hide your beard shadow with coverage makeup, if you have facial hair.

Many t-girls spend lots of money and significant energy on things like large breast forms and hip/butt padding while overdressing and neglecting their face. I am not suggesting don’t wear padding or large breast forms, but if your goal is to work toward being blendable and passable, I would concentrate on the face, a realistic and attractive hairstyle, and casual clothing such as jeans or a denim skirt first. The other things can come later and will be icing on the cake.

Remember, there is no substitute for just getting out, interacting in the real world, and making a few mistakes you will learn from. Wishing you the best in your adventures and I believe you will find much happiness, as I have, from having the courage to be your true self in public.

Moved to make a comment? Login here and use the comment area below.

Category: Body & Soul