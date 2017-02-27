Farewell to Liz Walters

Elisabeth Walters, who served as the TGForum night life correspondent for many years, passed away on February 25.

Liz started going out in the early 1990s. At ETVC she met TGForum founder Cindy Martin and they became friends. It took several months for both to realize that they shared an office cubicle as newspaper reporters at the San Francisco Chronicle. Cindy, then the ETVC president, tapped Liz for newsletter editor, and later brought her into the Transgender Forum project.

Covering the San Francisco police beat, Liz knew her way around town. Liz helped many visitors to San Francisco find places to stay and things to do, often in person. Liz became widely-known, gathering and sharing information about how to have a fun night out in cities around the world.

Beyond ETVC and TGForum, Liz was active in the Diablo Valley Girls, the Tennessee Vals, and the Vanity Club.

After retiring from the newspaper, Liz taught journalism at a local college and then took up writing noir crime fiction. Death was a theme that she comfortably wrote about up until the day she died. Liz loved both sides of her being. “It was always about the euphoria, not the dysphoria” for her.

Liz left a wife and adult children behind, along with many friends.

Our sympathies are with them.

Category: Obituary