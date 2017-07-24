Entertainment News From Trans Media Arts

Hi ya everyone! I hope your sizzlin’ summer is stupendous! Take some time away from the heat and sun, get a lemonade, put some aloe on that sunburn and enjoy the transgender entertainment news as well as the musings of all of our fabulous contributors to TGForum.

On June 25, 2017, just as NYC Pride festivities got underway, Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo had some timely news. The artist Anthony Goicolea had been chosen to design the first official monument to lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender people commissioned by the State of New York. On June 26, 2016. After the attack at the Pulse nightclub in Orlando, Fla., that left 49 people dead, Governor Cuomo formed the LGBT Memorial Commission to honor the fight for equal rights and remember victims of hate, intolerance and violence. A request for designs for the new memorial went out in October 2016. The new memorial is to be built in Hudson River Park near the waterfront piers, which have played a key role in the city’s LGBT history. Goicolea’s design takes the form of nine boulders, some bisected with glass that acts as a prism and can emit a subtle rainbow.

And Then There Was Eve, a gritty psychological dramedy by first-time feature director Savannah Bloch, had its world premiere at this year’s L.A. Film Festival. That film stars a brash, offbeat but warm trans actress named Rachel Crowl. With roles for trans women few and far between, Rachel figured that her experienced acting career would never blossom. “I figured I could either play a dead hooker that the cops made a ‘meat and potatoes’ joke about, or I could play a live hooker that the cops made a ‘meat and potatoes’ joke about,” Crowl said. “And there really was nothing else.” It seemed the universe was against her and she was happy to go about her life. But, recently, “. . .the universe has re-negotiated its contract”, she happily says and now more and more opportunities await for this seasoned actress. She will be one to watch.

Juliana Huxtable is a visual and performance artist, D.J., writer, night-life host and fashion model. After she graduated from Bard College in 2010 and working briefly as a legal assistant for the ACLU, she began hosting a transgender-inclusive party called Shock Value that showcased not only her DJ skills, but was an immersive art experience. Ms. Huxtable, who is a trans woman, said she believed that too much of New York’s night life for LGBT people was too oriented toward gay men. Her first solo art show, A Split During Laughter at the Rally, was on view at Reena Spaulings Fine Art on the Lower East Side of Manhattan in May and early June. It featured a series of political-style posters. Awesome news for Juliana!

Alan Motley is a composer and musician who is creating a musical called Streetkids which revolves around LGBT homeless youth and their friends in New York City — it’s a rock opera intended for young adults. The show is about family, survival, love and loss. The first stage reading will be in 2018 followed by full production 2020. For more info about Streetkids, A New Musical and how you can help bring this vital story to the stage, click here.

An inspiring story about LCD Soundsystem vocalist and synth player — Gavin Russom has come out as transgender. For now, she’ll continue to go by “Gavin,” but said that may change in the future. Russom joined LCD Soundsystem shortly before the band recorded 2010?s This Is Happening, She will make her big public debut as a trans woman July 13, when she DJ’s at the Femme’s Room party at Chicago’s Berlin nightclub. Russom’s decision to come out just months before LCD Soundsystem returns with a new album, American Dream, was definitely planned. In this age of Trump she knows that people need to be inspired to have bravery to live authentically. “For people of transgender experience, walking out of the house in a way they feel comfortable is a revolutionary act. It’s resistance,” she says.

Viva la resistance! Bye Bye for now folks! See ya next month here on TMAC.

