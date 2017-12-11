David de Alba’s Partner Has Passed Away

We were sorry to learn that David de Alba’s partner Paul Ryner passed away on Sunday. He was taken from David’s side by a sudden heart attack. David and Paul had been together since 1970 and Paul was a avid supporter of David’s female impersonation career. Those who wish to offer their condolences to David during this sorrowful time can reach out to him through email. David de Alba has been featured for many years on TGForum as both an interviewer and interviewee. We send our deepest condolences to him along with digital hugs.

Category: Community News