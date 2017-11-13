Benefit Performance for The Louise Lawrence Transgender Archive

When it opens next year the Louise Lawrence Transgender Archive (LLTA) will house an extensive and varied collection of transgender archival materials. LLTA will make hundreds of publications, thousands of photographs, theatrical programs and recordings, now in storage, available to researchers and the public.

Currently the archive facility is in the “finishing touches” phase. The big stuff like putting up walls and installing electrical wiring is done but the project needs to raise $10,000 for things like floors, paint, shelves, storage and the actual transfer of the archive material to the facility.

To raise the needed funds a Finishing Touches Benefit will happen on November 30!

There will be performances by:

SHAWNA VIRAGO, transgender songwriter

BIRDIE-BOB WATT, Thrillpeddlers mainstay

JOSHUA RAOUL BRODY, keyboard stylings

Ms. BOB will present highlights from LLTA’s collection

And special guest emcee — DR. CAROL QUEEN, co-founder of the Center for Sex & Culture

The event will take place at the GLBT History Museum, 4127 – 18th St. near Castro St. in San Francisco from 7:00 — 9:00 p.m. $20.00 donation at the door/sliding scale.

To make a donation right now visit the Louise Lawrence Transgender Archive Donation page.

The archive is named in honor of Northern California transgender pioneer Louise Lawrence, who began living full-time as a woman in 1942, first in Berkeley, CA, then San Francisco. Her correspondence with transgender people around the world was instrumental in the creation of the early transgender community.

This fundraising campaign is under the fiscal sponsorship of the GLBT Historical Society in San Francisco. All donations to LLTA are tax deductible.

