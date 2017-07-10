Ask Mistress Samantha

Dear Mistress Samantha:

I’m a little embarrassed to be writing to you, however, I don’t really understand what’s going on in my life. I was hoping you might be able to shed some light on the subject, as I’m totally confused. About seven months ago I moved into a three bedroom apartment with my two best friends, who happen to be some of the hottest females on the planet! We’ve known each other for about six years, so naturally I felt comfortable sharing the space with them. We all agreed to split the rent, utilities, and chores three ways each month. Everything was working out fine for about four months, then all hell broke loose!

Let me elaborate. To be perfectly honest with you, I’ve always loved lingerie. The only problem is, I didn’t know how much. I’ve become obsessed with it. Bra’s, panties, nylons, etc. make me lose control. One night the girl’s went out for dinner and the movies. I figured I had at least 3 1/2 hours to myself in the apartment. I started thinking about how sexy my roommates were, and I did something I’ve never done before. I went into each of the girl’s rooms in search of their lingerie. I didn’t care if it was clean or dirty, I wanted to touch it, smell it, and taste it. Mistress, I know what you’re thinking, he’s a pig that’s really overstepped his bounds. I agree with you, but there was nothing I could do to stop it!

First I went into Linda’s room. She’s a voluptuous blonde with beautiful blue eyes. I picked up a lacy pink bra. It smelled so sweet, like a field of wild flowers on a warm sunny day. I rubbed it all over my face. Then I reached for the matching pink panties in her hamper. They were still slightly damp, the scent was intoxicating. I envisioned what it would be like to be between her long, luscious legs. I not only wanted her, I wanted to BE her! I was in sexual orbit!

I pulled myself together, then I proceeded to go to Lauren’s room. Lauren is absolutely stunning. She has a tight little body, long auburn hair, and light green eyes. I wondered what she smelled like. I went directly to her laundry hamper. I pulled out a black satin bra with matching panties. Her bra smelled rather exotic, like a combination of roses and gardenias. Her panties were still wet, and smacked of a hot steamy romp from the night before. At this point, I was out of my mind, so I returned her lingerie to the hamper, and quickly went back to my room.

I pulled out a bag of assorted lingerie which I had purchased for myself several weeks ago at an upscale lingerie shop close to my apartment. I put together a matching bra, panty and garterbelt, and proceeded to try it on. I began prancing around the room, then I added a pair of black fishnet stockings. I was in heaven. I kept admiring myself in the mirror at every angle. I felt complete, happy,and completely fulfilled, like never before. What worries me is that this pattern keeps happening over and over again. I can’t stop it. I’ve become enslaved to this scenario. It controls me, and there’s nothing I can do about it.

Mistress Samantha, please help me understand all of this. It doesn’t make any sense to me. One minute I’m out with my buddies watching football at the local bar, or picking up chicks and bringing them home for some really hot sex. The next minute I’m dressed up like a bitch, feeling feminine, and loving it. What gives?

Gary,

St. Cloud, Minn.

Dear Gary:

You, my darling, have become an enslaved, crossdressing, little slut! Besides your innate desire to be extremely attracted to lingerie for most of your adult life, sniffing, touching, and tasting your roomies lingerie pushed you to the point of no return! You’re now enslaved to dress up and explore your feminine side, and there’s nothing you can do about it. Don’t think this is a passing fancy, as it is not. It will always be with you. I’ m quite sure it’s been repressed for a really long time, and now it’s come to the forefront.

Maybe there’s a better way to explain it. Imagine a freight train rolling down the tracks. It starts off slow, picks up speed, and then hauls butt until it reaches it’s destination. It’s going so fast, it becomes a force to be reckoned with! Well, you’re sort of like that freight train, except you’ve finally reached your destination. Your subconscious has opened up and now you have to come to terms with who you REALLY are. An enslaved sissy that loves to dress up and feel feminine.

I know this is all new to you, and I could write volumes about crossdressing, but I want you to do some research for yourself so you can gain basic as well as specific knowledge about the subject. I would suggest you go to Google and investigate further. Also look over the resources that can be found on this site. Then, you can get a better understanding about things, and make some personal choices about the lifestyle. So, relax and enjoy your feminine side, without any guilt! You have arrived, missy, live with it! Hope that helps. Keep in touch, and be well!

UNTIL NEXT TIME, BLESSINGS, GOOD HEALTH, AND GREAT SEX !

All questions should be forwarded to:

Mistress Samantha

8362 Pines Blvd. #433

Pembroke Pines, Fl 33024

954-757-0345

Category: Body & Soul, Opinion