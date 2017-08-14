Amanda’s Road Trip Reunion

We join this road trip already in progress.

Day 2-Flagstaff, Arizona.

I left on Sunday from my home in the San Francisco Bay Area at approx. 10 a.m. I started the long journey to the Dallas/Ft. Worth airport where on Wed. Aug 2, I will pick up my mother, who I have not seen since before I left for California in the summer of 2014. My brother will be driving from Southern MD to Oklahoma City, where we have decided to meet for it’s central location and for its sentimental value. 35 years ago this summer, our family made an epic trip from San Francisco to Pittsburgh, PA as we were moving back from Hawaii. My Dad was transferred there for 2.5 years. So, we are recreating the trip somewhat. We did travel I-40 like I am doing after we were done at The Grand Canyon back in 1982. We passed through Oklahoma City and stopped in Tulsa.

Sunday was Day 1. I made it to Barstow, CA. I didn’t realize that Historic Rt. 66 ran right through it. It was a famous stop back in the day and is going through a revival today after many years of decline apparently. That was good to see. I stayed at the Rt. 66 Motel in Barstow. Of course, I had to eat at a diner on Rt. 66. I like Denny’s and Barstow just happens to have a good one. Not all of them are. It was just Scarlett and I. Scarlett is my 2016 Ford Focus. She’s red — hence the name. She’s pretty sporty with her red with the black wheels and low-profile tires. I love her. This is her first major road trip. She’s doing great.

Day 2 was Rt.66 Day. It was, in a word, incredible. Rt. 66, especially through Arizona is breathtaking and very cool. The road is cut into the mesas and buttes and winds around their edges. The beauty of the surrounding mountains and landscape is beautiful and thrilling. With every bend comes oohs and aahs. I even met two asses . . . burros that is. They apparently run around wild out there and in the town of Oatman. Two came up to my window expecting food. They were so cute. I did not want to go tribute to their domestication, so I left them disappointed. I ended up staying here in Flagstaff, AZ for The night. $75 total for a room. That’s more than I wanted to spend. Got a pizza delivered and heading off to bed. Just booked my next stop in Amarillo,TX. Amarillo is nostalgic because back in 1982, we could not get a room anywhere in Amarillo because of a big rodeo. This time — I have Expedia. Booya! I scored a pretty nice hotel for cheap. I need to lay down some serious miles tomorrow.

Day 3: This one was a little grueling at the end. I drove nearly 600 miles. I saw some absolutely stunning natural beauty. Mesas galore! I tried to go see the Meteor Crater but they wanted $18 just to look over the edge. BS. I just took pics from the outside. I will have to go another time. Had to save money. I stood in the corner in Winslow, Arizona too. I saw a flatbed Ford — but no girl for me. Bummer. The rest of the drive, I had to lay down some miles. I did a lot of sightseeing and now it was time to boogie. The drive became a slog as day turned to night. I did finally make it to Amarillo, TX. Scored a really nice room for $40.

Day 4: Some dude yelled “Hey, bitch!” out his car window as I bent over to clean out my car at the carwash. Welcome to Texas. On my way to meet Mom at the DFW airport. Stopped at Waffle House. Haven’t been to or seen one on those in almost 3 years. There are too many bugs in Texas. I am not used to having bugs smashed on my car. The drive to the Dallas Ft.Worth airport was really long. Another slog. I Finally got there and picked up Mom. I recognized her diminutive figure and signature short silvery hair. It was great to see her. I had not seen her in 3 years. We continued on to Oklahoma City to meet my brother. I am not a fan of Dallas/Ft. Worth area roads.

We were finally all together again. OKC was nice. The room my brother got was great. It was a suite with separate bedroom. I noticed my brother still is a little tentative with me. He hasn’t been around me as much as my Mom has. He is getting there. He is really, really good with me and all, but I still think he misses his brother. I know he has a hard time with that. I was his older brother who he looked up to. Now, I am a big sister. I could imagine that would be a tough change.

We stayed in OKC for Day 4 thru 7. We talked a lot about me and me being in California. I think they like that I followed my dream, but wish I was closer. There were a number of pronoun slips by Mom which is fairly unusual. But, I think having us both around reminded her of years past. Of course, I didn’t give her too much guff over it. She’s Mom, of course. My brother was surprisingly educated about things especially about young people and gender non-conformance/neutral. I was mildly surprised. He is a school principal. I think it’s tough on him to see his former brother as an attractive woman. Not because I am not one to him, but because I am one. I think he fights the urge to see me as one because he feels it is wrong. I can only imagine the feelings he deals with, his former square, dorky but attractive brother is now an attractive, fun, bolder female.

Mom is Mom. She has hung out with me a good bit. I went to visit her when I lived in SC. She’s a woman too. I think it is easier for them. It’s like “Yay, another girl!!” Whereas guys have a tough time. My brother is a saint though. He is trying very hard and trusts his faith. It was a good reunion. We talked, we laughed, we walked around Bricktown in OKC a bit. There was a nice canal with water taxis. I visited the OKC Memorial as well. Somber but beautiful.

Day 7: We all said our goodbyes. My brother and I did our usual small repetitive beeping as we left. My Dad used to do that. Dad was with us in spirit. He died in 1999. When we gather, we remember him. We say “Dadisms”. Saying goodbye to Mom was harder. Perhaps it was because I dropped her off at DFW airport and had 3 more hours with her. But when she left, I was alone again. I drove away and had to pull over to sob very hard. My heart felt so sad. But yet, I carry their love with me back to the Bay Area.

Day 8: The drive home was going better today. I am determined to get really far today. I just want to get back, but yet I like adventuring. Heading to El Paso. Not sure if I can make another entry. It’s Sunday. I will gain 2 hours since NM and AZ don’t recognize Daylight Savings. On I-10 heading to El Paso, Tucson and Phoenix.

Amanda drove a total of 4000 miles on her road trip. On the way home she stopped in Joshua Tree National Park on her last day. She says the “beauty was incredible and otherworldly.” In the last two days she covered 1200 grueling mile. She’s back home in northern California now resting up from her vacation.

