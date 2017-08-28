A Video Interview with David de Alba

Earlier this year legendary female impersonator and contributor to TGForumDavid de Alba was interviewed for Celebrity Radio by Alex Belfield. Belfield is a syndicated radio host who produces interviews with celebrities around the world and is based in England. He traveled to Las Vegas to interview the Cuban Legend and we present the interview here, and include a tour of David’s extensive Judy Garland memorabilia collection.
About Angela Gardner: Angela Gardner is a founding member of The Renaissance Transgender Association, Inc., the former editor of that organization's newsletter and magazine, Transgender Community News. She wrote the Diva of Dish column for TGF in the late 1990s and was the Editor of LadyLike magazine until its untimely demise. She is currently the Editor of TGF. She has appeared in film and television shows portraying TG characters, as well as representing Renaissance on numerous talk shows. In her idle hours she keeps busy producing her monthly TG parties, Angela's Laptop Lounge.
