There’s real change taking place on the runways as we look at the 2017 fall fashion trends. As usual there are too many to count and some, perhaps many, just don’t fit well with the trans girl. If you have a signature style, as does Donna Kelli, one of our Sister House Stylish Crossdressers, then it’s just a matter of incorporating a new style element into your wardrobe. If you favor a specific fashion style, be it ultra-feminine, the business look like Claire Stafford, the Boho look like myself, or one of the other main fashion styles, then it’s easy to be selective on the trends that may appeal to you. But for most of us, it’s a hobglob of confusion. So we’ve selected those few trends where there is some agreement among the fashion houses and better known bloggers that might actually work for you.

The good news is that diversity has come to the runways. No longer do those size 2 boobless models rule. More than any past season, the message that came from the runway shows for Fall/Winter 2017/2018 was one of inclusivity. While the world may be divided politically, fashion designers were eager to include everyone.

There were men on women’s runways. There were models of all ages, plus-size models, transgender models, culturally diverse models, and models representing different religions. There were gender specific clothes as well as non-gender specific clothes that could be worn by either men or women. Daytime clothes doubled as evening wear. Fanciful detailed jackets could be paired with jeans. Pant hems varied from skinny to wide. Skirt lengths were from mini to maxi and everything in between.

What does this mean for you? No one is going to be excluded from enjoying fashion. Limitations seem to be lifted. Where women could typically feel excluded from fashion because of the size or age of models that wear the clothes, the louder refrain is that you have choice. The fashion world is for you, not against you.

Another exciting part of the trends this season is the celebration of arts and crafts. Just listen to the types of handiwork that appeared on clothing: knitting, crochet, quilting, beading, collage, inlays. A coat may have been in a woven fabric but the sleeves were knit. Sweaters looked so original with added details like beads or feathers. If you’re an artsy type of person, you may want to go ahead and buy one of these pieces. Or, if you’re a knitter or a sewer, this season may inspire you to get out your supplies and use the impressions from the runways as your inspiration to create your own one-of-a-kind fashion.

I think Justine Leconte, a French fashion designer, captured the new trends better than most. For each trend, she built a trend board and explained how to wear the trend i.e. to take it from the runway and adapt it in real life. Here are her picks which are emulated by many others.

Red

Plaid

Deconstruction

Fringe

Feathers

Belts

Elle magazine, in their Complete Guide to Fall 2017s Top Runway Trends, has also done a marvelous job of picking those trends that wear well, and as you will see largely duplicate what Ms. Leconte has already told us. Here are those that resonate well among our own Stylish Crossdressers.

It’s official: red is the color of Fall 2017. There were sleek coats at Givenchy, monochromatic looks at Tod’s, and a statement OTK boot by Fendi soon-to-be seen all over the street style circuit.

Deconstructed Classics

Diane von Furstenberg, Burberry, and others are taking the kitchen sink route when it comes to textiles. Meanwhile, Ports 1961 removed entire sleeves for a modern reimagination of the power suit. All in all, mixed materials and topsy-turvy classics are the new normal this fall.

Wide Belts

Wide waist belts are making their comeback this season, and in all the right proportions. Strap in for fall with options from Isabel Marant, Monse, and Brock Collection.

Couch Florals

Designers looked to their aunt’s living room this season, applying vintage floral prints to everything from casual tops to princess gowns. It’s window (and couch) dressing, taken literally. And as you might suspect, a move back to the 70s fashions

’70s Plaid

When you hear plaid, you typically think of ’90s grunge. But this season is all about the bright plaid from the ’70s. The versatile print was crafted into classic coats at Prada, statement pants at Tome, and even premiered as a formal gown at Jenny Packham.

Mid-Length Skirts

Major designers like Christian Dior, Loewe, and Victoria Beckham are pirouetting toward ballet beautiful styles this fall. They showcased a flattering skirt hemmed at the calf with full, flouncy movement. These have always been a favorite of mine since they give definition to the hips (needed by most crossdressers) and their movement. particularly on a breezy day, is very, very feminine.

Finally, a few favorites of mine that I sure hope will stay for more than a season. Fishnets of course we all love, but the retro hat provides a unique style dating back to the ’20s and the ’50s and marks you indelibly as a woman. Think about it. No one doubts the gender of a woman in a beautiful hat and it draws attention away from from other less delicate areas.

Have designers noticed that Instagram feeds are littered with ladies in fishnet tights? Our guess is yes, because they’re presenting the stocking trend in new ways It-girls will love. Instead of wearing them with destroyed denim à la Pia Mia, we saw them with feminine dresses at Jason Wu and schoolboy blazers at Cinq à Sept

Retro Hats

Tired of beanies? Fashion heavyweights like Marc Jacobs, Maison Margiela, and Coach 1941 are throwing it back to brimmed caps and bucket hats featuring vintage textiles like shearling and fur.

As always, I’m here to help you navigate the new fashion season and help you make choices that will be just right for you. I’ll be there with you in the Sister House Dressing Room helping you assess new-to-you fashion. Fashion is here to help you express yourself. You’ll be clothing your body while stimulating your imagination and your senses. Let me help you get the most out of your wardrobe! It’s an exciting time to be getting dressed!

Your favorite fashionista — Tasi.

